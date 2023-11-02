5 Angels free agent targets who could be great candidates to get their mojo back in 2024
5) Frankie Montas
Frankie Montas missed most of the 2023 season as well due to injury. He made one appearance, and it came in Game 161 for the Yankees. New York acquired Montas at the 2022 trade deadline but he struggled and dealt with injuries his entire time there, drastically lowering his value.
At the time the Yankees acquired him, Montas had established himself as a quality frontline starter. He finished sixth in the AL Cy Young balloting in 2021 and had a 3.18 ERA in 19 starts before the A's dealt him in 2022. Montas has always pitched well against the Angels and particularly at Angel Stadium in his career (2.00 ERA in seven appearances in Anaheim). He's familiar with the AL West from his Oakland days, and is just 30 years old.
Montas felt like a pitcher the Angels might've pursued prior to the 2022 season as the team needed rotation help and Oakland said he was available, but nothing came to fruition. This is their chance to sign him for nothing more than money as they once again need rotation help.
The Angels won't be expecting him to be the all-star caliber pitcher he was for the A's, but if he can find a way to stay healthy there's every reason to believe he can get close to that level.