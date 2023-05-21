5 Angels players the fans are losing their patience with
2) LA Angels fans are losing their patience with Aaron Loup
The Angels already admitted defeat with one of their offseason signings from the 2021 offseason after Designating Ryan Tepera for Assignment. Tepera had not been pitching well, but I felt like he was a better option than Aaron Loup, who remains an Angel.
Loup is currently on the IL nursing a hamstring injury but is expected to be back soon. When that happens, I'm not sure how long the leash will be. The Angels got rid of Tepera, I can't imagine they'd be afraid to do the same with Loup who has a similar contract to Tepera.
This season, Loup has an ERA of 7.00 through his 11 appearances and nine innings pitched. He blew the game on Opening Day in Oakland, and also was responsible for a loss in Milwaukee in late-April. He's allowed an earned run in five of his 11 appearances, and simply doesn't look good in any situation the Angels throw him in. Even when used in a lopsided game against the Cardinals who were in the midst of a massive skid, Loup allows them to get back in the game by allowing two runs while recording just two outs.
He's supposed to be a left-handed specialist but has allowed lefties to slash .438/.471/.563 against him this season. Small sample size sure, but it's pretty ridiculous at this point. His leash should not be long if the Angels are serious.