5 Angels players the fans are losing their patience with
3) LA Angels fans are losing their patience with Jose Suarez
If there was a worse starting pitcher than Jose Suarez through six starts I don't even want to know who it was. That's how bad this young lefty was for the Angels to begin this season.
I was intrigued by Suarez's finish to the 2022 season. I knew his flaws of only pitching well against good teams and having difficulty facing hitters for a third time, but I assumed he'd get better as a 25-year-old coming off of his best stretch in the majors. Unfortunately, I couldn't have been more wrong.
Through six starts the Angels lefty has a 9.62 ERA. He had been booed off the mound by Angels fans multiple times this season, and looked like an absolute disaster. Strikeouts are down, hits are up, home runs are up, walks are up, everything pointed in the wrong direction.
Suarez allowed five home runs in one start at home against the Athletics. Yes, the 10-37 Athletics who feel like they're trying to lose every game. He earned another start after delivering five scoreless innings in Milwaukee only to fall flat at home against Texas and allow seven runs in 2.2 innings of work.
In a game the Angels had to have to win the series against their division rival, Suarez was handed a 3-0 lead and blew it instantly. It's undoubtedly the most disappointing start for an Angel this season.
While I don't think it's likely Suarez is DFA'd, I do think a move to the bullpen is coming whenever he's activated off of the Injured List. There's no logical argument to throwing him back into the rotation.