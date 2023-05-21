5 Angels players the fans are losing their patience with
4) LA Angels fans are losing their patience with Luis Rengifo
Luis Rengifo was one of a couple of bright spots from the 2022 Angels. He had his issues, but hit 17 home runs. He was hitting in the middle of the order virtually every day, and enjoyed a breakout season offensively.
This season has been a different story. The switch-hitting utility man is slashing .214/.321/.286 with two home runs and 15 RBI. He looks like a completely different player.
Last season, Rengifo showed solid power but a lack of plate discipline. This season, he's been drawing walks, but not hitting for power. He drew 17 walks in 511 plate appearances in 2022. He's already drawn 16 in 131 plate appearances this season. Walks are good, walking instead of hitting isn't. He has just two home runs and two doubles this season after 17 home runs and 22 doubles in 2022.
As a switch-hitter, Rengifo has been given a solid amount of starts against right-handed pitching. He wasn't good against righties even in his breakout season, yet Phil Nevin likes to start him any chance he gets. Rengifo has responded by posting a putrid .574 OPS against righties.
Not only has Rengifo been frustrating at the plate, he provides no defensive value. He's played everywhere except for first base, pitcher, and catcher, yet he does not have a single position where he has a positive mark in DRS and he ranks in the 35th percentile in outs above average. Rengifo has also been at the center of some awful mental mistakes we've seen the Angels make this season.
He's out of options so it's unlikely we see DFA'd, but 2023 has been a major disappointment for Luis Rengifo.