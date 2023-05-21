5 Angels players the fans are losing their patience with
5) LA Angels fans are losing patience with Brandon Drury
There was one series in which Brandon Drury looked like the best hitter in baseball. With the Oakland A's in town, Drury had one of the best series an Angels player has had in recent memory. He had nine hits in 15 at-bats including four home runs, two doubles, one triple, three walks, and 12 RBI. It's just Oakland, but we haven't seen anyone else do THAT against any particular team.
Drury had seven extra-base hits in that series. He has seven extra-base hits in the 19 games since that series. In that span he's slashing .203/.231/.365. Before that series he had just four extra-base hits in 20 games. He was slashing .179/.208/.269 in that span. Drury has had some clutch hits like the RBI triple to give the Angels the lead against the Astros earlier this month, but for the most part, he's been a complete no-show offensively.
Drury is slashing .231/.268/.449 with seven home runs and 23 RBI. Outside of that Oakland series he's been practically a .200 hitter with limited power. It's been a disappointing start to his Angels career following a Silver Slugger Award in 2022.
Can Drury turn it around? Absolutely. I have more faith in him than anyone else on this list right now. The unfortunate thing is he continues to hit in the middle of the order when he simply hasn't earned it. Even yesterday, what's the rationale for hitting Drury fifth against a righty over Jared Walsh who we know tattoos righties?
One ridiculously good series against a pathetic Oakland team isn't enough for a guy who plays virtually every day. He has to step it up or will lose his spot as the primary second baseman to someone else who will.