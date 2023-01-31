5 Angels players who don’t deserve to be on the 40-man roster
Assuming the Los Angeles Angels make moves to address some of the holes this roster has, the 40-man roster will not look the same as it does right now. Players who get added to the active roster would take the place of a member of the 40-man.
There are five players in particular who haven't fully earned a 40-man roster spot. Can that change in Spring Training? Maybe. But if the Angels were to sign a free agent, these players would be on the chopping block.
1) Tucker Davidson is the first player the LA Angels should DFA
Tucker Davidson was the main piece of the Raisel Iglesias trade that sent the closer to Atlanta at the trade deadline. Why the Angels felt they had to just dump that salary for nothing I have no idea, but Davidson had a chance to be a part of the Angels' rotation down the stretch and he failed miserably.
The southpaw went 1-5 with a 6.87 ERA in eight starts for the Angels. He was at one point a well-regarded prospect for the Braves but has a 5.99 ERA in 17 MLB appearances (16 starts). Davidson made one start in 2020 and four in 2021 for Atlanta, he just hasn't shown he belongs quite yet.
Davidson has walked (47) almost as many batters as he's struck out (53) at the big league level. It's possible he shows something in Spring Training but I'll have to see it to believe it. He'll likely have an outside shot at a rotation spot but with the Angels having pitchers like Griffin Canning or even Chase Silseth available, his chances feel slim.