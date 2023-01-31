5 Angels players who don’t deserve to be on the 40-man roster
2) Justin Garza is just on the Angels 40-man roster for reliever depth
The Angels signed Justin Garza to a split contract this offseason which essentially means he will make more money for games he pitches in the majors than games he pitches in the minors. He will be on the 40-man roster.
Garza likely had a bunch of suitors and the Angels felt good enough about him and his stuff to guarantee him a spot on the 40-man roster. I don't have a problem with this, but he hasn't really done anything to have earned a spot.
Garza posted a 4.71 ERA in 21 appearances in the 2021 season. He then spent all of 2022 in AAA. He has good stuff and strikes a lot of hitters out (10.5 K/9 in 2022) but his issue has always been a lack of command. He walked 5.7 batters per nine in his big league appearances and has walked 4.1/9 in his MiLB career.
Garza will presumably have a shot at one of the last bullpen spots but as of now, hasn't fully earned the 40-man spot he has.