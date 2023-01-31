5 Angels players who don’t deserve to be on the 40-man roster
3) The Angels should have a Matt Thaiss upgrade in mind
Matt Thaiss is a former first-round pick who just hasn't shown much of anything at the big-league level. I get that he hasn't played much, but he'd play more if he produced even a little bit. The Angels were starved for offense for much of the 2022 season and Thaiss still only played in 29 games.
Being able to catch helps Thaiss and his case for being on the 40-man roster, but I'd much rather the Angels sign Gary Sanchez or give Logan O'Hoppe a shot over having Thaiss serve as Max Stassi's backup.
Even in the minors Thaiss hasn't done much to impress. He slashed .268/.365/.451 with 10 home runs and 48 RBI in 77 games. Those numbers certainly aren't bad, but he didn't exactly tear the cover off the ball. The PCL is a league known for offense, and Thaiss was nothing special.
He has an .821 OPS in his six-year MiLB career. Again, not a bad number but not one that'll blow anyone away. Spring Training will be his last shot to show his worth as he's out of options. If he doesn't make the Opening Day roster, he'll be DFA'd.