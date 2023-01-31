5 Angels players who don’t deserve to be on the 40-man roster
5) Jose Marte should have been DFA'd when the Angels signed Brett Phillips
The Angels signed Brett Phillips and opted to DFA Austin Warren. I get Warren struggled last season but he dealt with injuries and was good in 2021 when given a chance. It didn't end up being a big deal as Warren did clear waivers, but I'd give Warren a spot on the big league roster before I'd give one to Jose Marte.
Marte has better stuff than Warren which is probably why he stayed on the 40-man, but he hasn't exactly shown anything at the big league level.
Marte allowed nine runs in 11 innings pitched, and that wasn't even the worst part. He walked an absurd 18 batters in 11 innings pitched this past season. That's 14.7 BB/9. The control issues have been very prevalent in the minors as well as he's walked 4.8/9 in his career.
I like Marte's stuff but if he can't control where it's going it doesn't do much. The Angels can't afford to roster a guy who walks as many batters as Marte does and if/when they sign another reliever he should be DFA'd. He certainly hasn't done enough to warrant keeping his 40-man spot in my eyes.