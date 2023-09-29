5 Angels players who took an unfortunate step back in 2023
We expected more from these players and this team.
4) LA Angels pitcher Jose Suarez took an unfortunate step back in 2023
Jose Suarez is a pitcher most Angels fans were never quite bought in to. He had a really impressive finish to his 2022 season as a full-time starter, but a lot of that success came against inferior competition. He had never quite proven it over the course of a full season, or against good teams.
Despite the lack of a track record, Suarez was guaranteed a spot in the rotation from the jump. It's safe to say he did not make the most out of that opportunity.
The southpaw had a 9.62 ERA in his first six starts of the season. This included blowups against the Mariners, Rangers, and Athletics. Three division rivals. And yes, he allowed seven runs in the first three innings against the now 49-110 Oakland Athletics.
Suarez was simply uncompetitive as a starter before landing on the IL and missing most of the season. He's allowed three runs in 6.1 innings across four outings since his return in September. He's looked a bit better, but nothing special.
He's going from being a lock in the 2023 Opening Day rotation to a player who could be in DFA territory this offseason. It'd be a bit surprising to see the Angels let go of the 25-year-old if it wasn't in a trade, but that's where we are now.