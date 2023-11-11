5 best Angels options in right field for next season ranked
2) Cody Bellinger
Go big or go home, right? Signing Cody Bellinger to play right field would certainly be going big. It'd also be a massive gamble.
Bellinger at his best is an MVP-caliber player. We saw him win an MVP with the Dodgers in 2019 and show flashes of his MVP-self this past season with the Cubs. Unfortunately, we've also seen Bellinger at his worst. He'd still provide a bit of pop and has always been an elite defender, but at his worst Bellinger was a guy who was non-tendered by the Dodgers because of how much he struggled.
There's a decent chance Bellinger walks out of free agency with one of the three biggest deals signed. The reason for this is because he's far and away the best position player free agent with the exception of Ohtani who is purely a DH. The Bellinger we saw in 2023 would make any team susbtantially better, but we just don't know if we can rely on that version showing up.
It's somewhat of a worthwhile gamble for a team without much to lose. They've already suffered through eight straight losing seasons. Worst case that continues. Best case here is Bellinger helps turn things around by returning to Southern California and playing like the MVP he's capable of being.