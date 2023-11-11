5 best Angels options in right field for next season ranked
1) Mickey Moniak
The most likely and most realistic outcome as to who will be the Opening Day right fielder is the guy who is projected to be there, Mickey Moniak. The 25-year-old burst onto the scene in 2023 and proved he's a guy worth playing most of the time. Just against righties.
Moniak tore right-handed pitching apart this season, and was one of few bright spots the Angels had. He showed off some power, speed, and defense that made you remember he was picked first overall in the 2016 MLB Draft. Moniak also lacked plate discipline and really struggled against left-handed pitching.
There is no perfect option for right field for the Angels. This isn't a team that has the assets to go out and trade for a Juan Soto. Moniak probably gives them the best bang for their buck as a guy who can play five times a week or so against righties and give way to Jo Adell or a different platoon option against left-handed pitching.
An outfield of Ward, Trout, and Moniak would be quite solid if it can remain healthy. There's every reason to believe Moniak is more than capable of playing in a platoon role in a corner outfield spot.