5 best remaining Angels free agent targets ranked
It's been a slow offseason for the Angels, but that can all change by signing any of these five free agents.
The New Year has begun, and the Los Angeles Angels have still done mostly nothing this offseason. Activity has finally begun to pick up with players getting signed and traded, but all the Angels have done is sign three relievers to cheap one-year deals and sign Zach Plesac for rotation depth.
This team won 73 games with Shohei Ohtani, and looks a whole lot worse without him. The pitching remains subpar in both the rotation and bullpen, and the lineup is in desperate need of a middle-of-the-order bat.
Fortunately for the Angels, there are still several quality players out there for Perry Minasian to go out and sign. It's time for this team that refuses to rebuild to show reasons why fans should get excited by signing some big-name free agents. Here are the five best remaining targets ranked.
5) Adam Duvall
Adam Duvall is far from the big name Angels fans are craving, but that's not to say he wouldn't make a difference. The Angels are reportedly looking for some outfield help and have checked in on Duvall. He makes a lot of sense for this roster.
This past season, Duvall slashed .247/.303/.531 with 21 home runs and 58 RBI in 92 games. Durability has been a concern in recent years for the 35-year-old, but hitting 21 home runs in 92 games is awfully impressive. While he likely won't hit home runs at that pace if he were to sign with the Angels, he's hit 30+ home runs three times in his career, launching as many as 38 back in 2021.
Duvall provides excellent power and is a really solid defender in both corner outfield spots with the ability to play center field as well. Duvall would give the Angels an excellent depth option in the outfield, and would come at a relatively low cost.