5 best remaining Angels free agent targets ranked
It's been a slow offseason for the Angels, but that can all change by signing any of these five free agents.
4) Matt Moore
Matt Moore made the transition from starter to reliever in 2022 with Texas and had an outstanding year. He didn't have many believers which is why the Angels couldn't agree to terms with him until mid-February, but Moore was able to replicate his outstanding year with another great one in 2023.
This past season, Moore posted a 2.77 ERA in 46 appearances and 48.2 innings of work. While he did end up playing for three teams, the southpaw did most of his damage with the Angels as Carlos Estevez's primary set-up man. Bringing him back in that same role would make a lot of sense.
This Angels bullpen needs a late-game arm, particularly from the left side. Jose Suarez is the only southpaw in the bullpen now after the Angels outrighted Adam Kolarek. It's safe to say that's going to have to change if this team wants to go anywhere. Bringing Moore back would go a long way.
No, he's not Hader, but this team isn't really in position to give an absurd deal to a guy like Hader when they have many other needs to fill. Moore would come in fairly cheap if he were open to coming back to Anaheim, and could have another good year in 2024.