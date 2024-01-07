5 best remaining Angels free agent targets ranked
It's been a slow offseason for the Angels, but that can all change by signing any of these five free agents.
3) Teoscar Hernandez
The Angels lost Shohei Ohtani and have done nothing to replace him on either side of the ball. No legitimate frontline starter, and no DH or middle-of-the-order bat either. Teoscar Hernandez, while he's nowhere near as good as Ohtani obviously, would at least fill one of those needs. A middle-of-the-order bopper.
Hernandez strikes out a lot and isn't known as a great defender, but boy, can he mash. He's hit at least 25 home runs in each of the last four full seasons (excluding 2020) and has hit at least 20 in each of the last five full seasons. He's hit as many as 32 home runs in a season with as many as 116 RBI. He's also taken home a pair of Silver Sluggers in the last four years.
He's coming off a bit of a down year in which he only posted a 105 OPS+, but Hernandez still hit 26 home runs and drove in 93 runs while playing half the time at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park. He has a career .901 OPS at Angel Stadium, proving he sees the ball quite well in Anaheim.
The Angels can use Hernandez as their primary DH, but also put him in the field when necessary. They'd be adding a big bat to the DH spot but can also use guys like Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon there when necessary. The Angels probably shouldn't go beyond three years for the 31-year-old Hernandez, but if they can get him on the right terms, it'd be a really solid addition.