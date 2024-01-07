5 best remaining Angels free agent targets ranked
It's been a slow offseason for the Angels, but that can all change by signing any of these five free agents.
1) Justin Turner
Having 39-year-old Justin Turner as the best fit for this Angels team probably isn't encouraging, but it's hard to dismiss just how perfect of a fit he is on this team.
To start, Turner would slot in as the team's primary DH. That was his role last season with Boston, and he had a great year for the Red Sox. While he'd primarily be the DH, Turner can play the field at both corner infield positions and even second base. Anthony Rendon is incredibly injury-prone. Nolan Schanuel is far from proven. Having Turner as a backup plan for both of them would be great. He's far from a great defender, but Turner can at least play the field, unlike Ohtani.
Another thing Turner would provide is clutch hitting. Lots of it. This past season, Turner put up a .943 OPS with runners in scoring position. He has an .893 OPS with RISP in his career. This Angels team was absolutely horrific with runners in scoring position in 2023. Adding Turner, a hitter who has been incredibly clutch throughout his entire career, would be a big add.
While his age is less than appealing, Turner can be a leader on and off the field for this young team. He'd also likely require just a one-year deal, giving the Angels the chance to trade him at the deadline if he's good and the team is bad, or simply not bring him back for 2025 if he struggles.
Again, it might not be the most exciting thing having a 39-year-old DH as the Angels' best fit remaining. Still, for the reasons outlined, he's the player they need to be targeting the most right now.