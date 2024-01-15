5 bold predictions for the Angels 2024 season
2) Mike Trout stays mostly healthy and puts up an MVP-caliber season
It's no secret that injuries have derailed Mike Trout in a big way in each of the last three seasons. Trout has continued to miss substantial time which has not only impacted the Angels, but has impacted himself.
While he wasn't quite the Mike Trout Angels fans know and love last season, he still had a terrific offensive season when healthy and was heating up by the time he went on the IL with his fractured hamate bone. Trout returned from that injury for one game but that was it. His season practically ended in early July.
Trout putting up an MVP-caliber season would require him staying healthy but with Shohei Ohtani out of the league, he has a realistic shot at taking home his fourth AL MVP Award. It might be tougher with little protection in the lineup thanks to Ohtani's departure, but Mike Trout is still an MVP-caliber player when healthy. He showed that in 2022, and showed that in flashes in 2023 as well.
With the Angels planning on using him more at DH and maybe even left field, perhaps Trout can stay healthier. If he does, expect him to be a legitimate AL MVP candidate.