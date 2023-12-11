5 Dodgers players the Angels can target after losing Shohei Ohtani to their rivals
The Dodgers have a lot to offer.
The Shohei Ohtani news is still fresh in the minds of Los Angeles Angels fans. Their best player will now be suiting up for their crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. That is, no matter how many people predicted it, a tough pill to swallow.
Ohtani makes the Dodgers a legitimate World Series contender, if not the favorites, while the Angels' path to a winning season just became much tougher. One way for them to get a bit closer to contending is through free agency, and signing some former Dodgers could help them get there.
1) J.D. Martinez
The most seamless fit of any former Dodger and possibly any free agent on the board is J.D. Martinez. No, he's not as good of a hitter as Ohtani, but he's arguably the best hitter available with Ohtani gone, and is easy to plug into their newly-vacant DH spot.
Martinez is coming off an excellent season with the Dodgers as he slashed .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs and 103 RBI. He hit 33 home runs despite only appearing in 113 games. Martinez would've ranked second behind just Ohtani in most offensive stats, making him a player who'd be the best hitter in the lineup behind just a healthy Trout.
Signing Martinez comes with its negatives, even with how perfect of a fit it might seem to be on the surface. He's 36 years old, there's a good chance he'd command a multi-year deal, and with Trout and Anthony Rendon having questionable injury histories, the argument as to whether they should be targeting a player who cannot play the field like Martinez is a valid one.
Martinez is a player many expect the Angels to pursue with Ohtani off the board, and it's not hard to see why. He'd undoubtedly make this team better. It certainly would not be a bad idea.