5 Dodgers players the Angels can target after losing Shohei Ohtani to their rivals
The Dodgers have a lot to offer.
3) Justin Turner
Justin Turner would help the Angels in a couple of ways. He'd fit in nicely as their primary DH when the team is healthy, but can also play third base in a pinch if/when Anthony Rendon lands on the Injured List. Having Justin Turner, a proven hitter as a Rendon insurance policy would be the best case scenario.
Turner spent nine years with the Dodgers and was the model of consistency during his time there. He made a pair of all-star teams, received MVP votes three times, and was a staple in the middle of their lineup for nearly a decade. He was a clutch hitter, and a professional one at that. He'd be a great fit in the middle of this Angels lineup.
The Dodgers let him go last offseason and Turner latched on with the Red Sox. He was primarily a DH in Boston, but played both corner infield positions when needed and even had 10 appearances at second base. His glove is nothing to write home about, but Turner's bat was excellent as usual.
The 39-year-old slashed .276/.345/.455 with 23 home runs and 96 RBI for Boston in 2023. He was able to appear in 146 games, and he was as good as ever in clutch moments. This Angels team was miserable with runners in scoring position, but Turner hit .338 with a .943 OPS in those spots for Boston. The Angels sure could use some of that.