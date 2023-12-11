5 Dodgers players the Angels can target after losing Shohei Ohtani to their rivals
The Dodgers have a lot to offer.
5) Hyun Jin Ryu
What this Angels team desperately needs is pitching more than anything. Any of these four Dodgers bats would be a huge help, but an arm would be even better. Unfortunately, there aren't many former Dodgers that make sense for the Angels (no, Clayton Kershaw is not coming here), but Hyun Jin Ryu could make some sense.
It's no secret that injuries have played a major role in Ryu's career. He has just two seasons with 30+ starts in his ten-year MLB career. For an Angels team that seems to always be riddled with injuries, that's less than ideal. However, as a depth addition, you can't do much better than this southpaw.
He might not be super reliable when it comes to taking the ball, but when he does take the mound, he's still quite good. This past season for the Blue Jays, Ryu posted a 3.46 ERA in his 11 starts. Small sample for sure, but this is the kind of pitcher he has been for most of his career.
The 36-year-old spent each of his first six seasons with the Dodgers, establishing himself as one of the best left-handed starters in the National League before signing with the Blue Jays. He led the league in ERA in 2019, finishing as the NL Cy Young runner-up to Jacob deGrom. He then was a finalist once again in the shortened 2020 season with Toronto. It's been a little while since he was pitching as a star level, but that's where his ceiling is.
Bringing in Ryu would come with some risk because of how injury prone he has been, but could pay off in a big way if he does stay healthy. The deal would likely only be for one year anyway, so it wouldn't hurt the Angels too much if he did miss substantial time.