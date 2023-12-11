5 Dodgers players the Angels can target after losing Shohei Ohtani to their rivals
The Dodgers have a lot to offer.
4) Joc Pederson
Joc Pederson was nearly an Angel before the 2020 season until Arte Moreno's impatience got in the way of it being completed. The deal was going to send Pederson along with Ross Stripling and prospect Andy Pages to the Angels for Luis Rengifo. The Angels have gotten a couple of solid years out of Rengifo, but this trade would've been beneficial for them. They failed to get Pederson that time but can have a bit of an easier time of it this offseason as all they'd have to do is sign him.
With Ohtani gone, the Angels have a hole at DH and that's primarily where Pederson would slot in. He's at his best against right-handed pitching, so having Pederson play against righties with someone else taking his spot in the lineup, maybe even Rengifo, against left-handed pitching would play well.
If the Angels don't want Pederson to DH, he can play either corner outfield spot and even some first base. He's not a good defender, but his bat would make the addition worthwhile. Pederson is coming off a bit of a down year, but he did post a .786 OPS against righties.
The Angels can get him on a short-term deal and if the team isn't any good, he'd be an attractive deadline piece. He'd add some much-needed power to this lineup, and was an all-star as recently as the 2022 season.