5 dream pitchers the Angels could target in the final hours of the MLB trade deadline
Perry Minasian will look to make dreams come true with another big trade deadline move
2) LA Angels dream trade deadline pitching target: David Bednar
Pirates closer David Bednar is available, although the price to get him is likely outrageous. With the Angels having traded two of their top prospects already, it's unlikely they have what it takes to land Bednar without milking virtually every top asset they have left, but he might be worth it.
The 28-year-old is one of the best closers in all of baseball and is under team control through the 2026 season. That alone makes his price outrageous, but again, it makes him much more valuable.
In 41 appearances Bednar has a 1.27 ERA in 42.2 innings pitched. He has a 31.2% K-rate while walking batters at a 7.5% clip. He's given up just one home run this season, and has converted 21 saves in 22 opportunities.
Can you imagine a 6-7-8-9 of Reynaldo Lopez, Matt Moore, Carlos Estevez, and David Bednar? It would be one of, if not the best late-game tandem in the game.
Again, the Pirates asking price is likely absurd and I'd be shocked if Bednar is moved at all. If he is moved, and the Angels get him, that'd be a dream scenario.