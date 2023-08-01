5 dream pitchers the Angels could target in the final hours of the MLB trade deadline
Perry Minasian will look to make dreams come true with another big trade deadline move
3) LA Angels dream trade deadline pitching target: Brooks Raley
Another Mets player who appears to be very available is Brooks Raley. Like Verlander, Raley isn't a guy they necessarily have to move since he has a 2024 club option on his deal, but if the Angels can figure out a way to land him, Perry Minasian absolutely should do it.
Raley, like many other pitchers, broke out last season with the Rays and was sold high to the Mets in the offseason. Raley has remained dominant as a member of the Mets, posting a 2.37 ERA in 46 appearances and 38 innings pitched.
The southpaw's walks are up, but other than that, he's been extremely effective. He missed a couple of weeks on the IL in late April but since returning in mid-May, he's been nothing short of dominant. A 1.35 ERA in 32 appearances, recording 11 holds and three saves while only blowing one. He'd be an awesome second lefty to add with Matt Moore while providing the additional year of control that Moore doesn't have.
Perry Minasian and Billy Eppler have traded before when the Halos acquired Escobar, and it wouldn't be shocking to see Minasian try and pry this left-hander out of Queens.