5 dream pitchers the Angels could target in the final hours of the MLB trade deadline
Perry Minasian will look to make dreams come true with another big trade deadline move
5) LA Angels dream trade deadline pitching target: Kyle Finnegan
The Nationals have two very intriguing controllable relievers. Hunter Harvey is a hard thrower who has really come into his own this season, but has had some injury problems in the past and is currently on the IL with an elbow strain. The injuries are why he's not my Nationals dream target, and Kyle Finnegan is instead.
Finnegan has been the one constant bright spot the last couple of years in what's been an abysmal Nationals bullpen. He's taken over as the primary closer for Washington this year and has 15 holds while also racking up eight holds. His seven blown saves aren't ideal, but Finnegan would be used more in a middle relief role for the Angels anyway.
The hard-throwing right-hander has an ERA of 3.00 this season in 43 appearances and 45 appearances. His ERA is very inflated thanks to one outing in which he allowed five runs while recording one out against the Rays. That outing was just his third appearance of the season. Since then, he's been impeccable.
Finnegan has a 1.69 ERA in 40 appearances for Washington since that blow-up, and has been one guy they can really trust to finish a game out. The 31-year-old is under team control through the 2025 season, so he'd be an Angel for the next couple of years additionally. This is Washington's chance to sell high, and I think he's the most likely guy on this list to be moved maybe outside of Justin Verlander.