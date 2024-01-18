5 former Angels fan favorites still without a job heading toward Spring Training
Angels fans hope to see these players sign somewhere within the next month
MLB Free Agency has moved at a pace slower than any we've seen in recent memory, and that has caused a lot of top-tier talent to remain on the board. Reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell is still out there for any team to grab. As is World Series hero Jordan Montgomery. Even former MVP Cody Bellinger is still there.
High-end players remain available, and most of the lesser-coveted players are obviously out there too. Several players who might not be difference makers but are still decent MLB players have seen relatively no interest, including some who played once upon a time for the Los Angeles Angels.
ShoheI Ohtani, the ultimate fan-favorite signed a deal with the Dodgers, but these five remain available for anyone to sign. Unfortunately for them, it's hard to know when anyone will sign at this point.
1) Mike Moustakas
Mike Moustakas immediately went from villain to hero in the eyes of Angels fans once the team acquired him in a trade with the Rockies this past season. It wasn't only because of his play, but Moustakas, being a SoCal native who brought a fiery attitude to the fold was refreshing.
Moustakas wasn't all that great in his short stint with the Angels, but the trade they made to acquire him was one of the better ones they made this past season. Not saying a lot, but still important to point out. His numbers didn't jump off the page, but Moose did hit several key home runs while the Angels were in the playoff race. He quickly became a leader inside their clubhouse and fans took notice.
The unfortunate reality with Moustakas is he's probably waiting for a MLB deal but who knows if he'll actually get one. He slashed .247/.293/.392 this past season with 12 home runs and 48 RBI splitting time with the Rockies and Angels. He hasn't had an average season offensively since the shortened 2020 season, which is a problem considering his age (35) and the fact that he isn't all that great defensively.
It'd be fun to see the Angels bring him back as an Anthony Rendon insurance policy and a mentor for the young players they have, but the simple reality is they can find a talent upgrade rather easily.