5 former Angels fan favorites still without a job heading toward Spring Training
Angels fans hope to see these players sign somewhere within the next month
3) Gio Urshela
Gio Urshela was Mr. Reliable for the Angels this past season when healthy. He didn't hit for much power, but he was one player fans could always count on to put together a professional at-bat and make every play in the field. Urshela played all four infield position and was just one point shy of being a .300 hitter.
Urshela being without a job this late into the offseason comes as a bit of a surprise considering how weak the infield market is. Expecting a proven veteran who wouldn't cost much like Urshela who happens to be incredibly versatile at the plate and in the field to have several teams fighting for his services didn't seem so far-fetched, but outside of the two New York teams showing some interest earlier this winter, there haven't been many Urshela rumors to speak of.
Gio is a player that the Angels absolutely should consider bringing back if he's open to a reduced role. Urshela has value as an infielder who can play all over, but would primarily be brought in to be the Anthony Rendon insurance policy. Urshela might play just a couple of times each week Rendon is healthy, but when (not if) Rendon goes on the IL, he'd have an everyday role at the hot corner.
It's likely not the most appealing job Urshela will have offered to him, but the longer he remains out on the open market, the more likely it is to happen.