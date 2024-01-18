5 former Angels fan favorites still without a job heading toward Spring Training
Angels fans hope to see these players sign somewhere within the next month
4) Michael Lorenzen
Michael Lorenzen won over Angels fans by being outspoken regarding just how much he enjoyed playing in Anaheim. Lorenzen wanted to stay last offseason, but the Angels showed little interest in making that happen, instead signing Tyler Anderson to a three-year deal. The Angels would bring Lorenzen back over Anderson if they had to do it again, but it's hard to fault them for passing on Lorenzen for a guy most thought would be an upgrade in Anderson.
Lorenzen wound up proving the Angels wrong by signing a cheap one-year deal with the Tigers and even making the all-star team as Detroit's representative. Lorenzen slowed down after a deadline deal that sent him to the Phillies, but he had his best season as a starter.
Lorenzen is one of many mid-rotation guys who remain available for any team to sign. That market hasn't really moved yet. The Angels could easily be a team that expresses interest in him considering the fact that Perry Minasian has liked him in the past and he wouldn't break the bank.
The issue with Lorenzen is he isn't much better than the guys they already have. The Angels have a rotation full of third or fourth starters but lack any frontline guys. Lorenzen is certainly not that. It's possible he's a depth addition, but he'll presumably be heading somewhere else at some point.