5 former Angels fan favorites still without a job heading toward Spring Training
Angels fans hope to see these players sign somewhere within the next month
5) Matt Moore
For all of the issues the Angels bullpen had this past season, and there were tons of them, Matt Moore was a player who not only lived up to the hype, but surpassed it. The Angels brought him in late last offseason on a one-year deal following a breakout season in Texas and all Moore did was pitch like one of the best left-handed relievers in baseball for a second straight year.
Moore predominantly served as Carlos Estevez's primary set-up man and was mostly flawless, posting a 2.66 ERA in 41 appearances and 44 innings of work during his time with the Angels. He pitched well against righties and lefties and was even able to record more than three outs in an outing when asked. His versatility was a real weapon for the Angels, and something their bullpen is missing ahead of the 2024 season.
Moore is one of the best reliever options available to be signed, but the market has moved at an unbearably slow pace. Perhaps Josh Hader still being out there is what's preventing guys like Moore from signing. Those who miss out on Hader will certainly want Moore.
The Angels should absolutely be pursuing a Moore reunion, but the question is, will he even consider them? The Angels are obviously not a contender right now, and the team did waive him in August. Moore pitched down the stretch for Cleveland and Miami before reaching free agency.
The Angels need a late-game arm and could really use a left-handed reliever as well. Moore would seemingly be the perfect fit to fill both of those needs. He's worked in Anaheim before, and would work again if they brought him back.