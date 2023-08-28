5 former Angels players having a miserable August
The Angels have had a miserable month of August but these former members of this organization have had struggles of their own.
The Los Angeles Angels are a team that has had a miserable month of August. Even after taking two of three this past weekend against the Mets, the Halos are 63-68 on the year, 10.5 games back of a playoff spot. This team was in contention, bought at the deadline, and immediately collapsed.
While the Angels have collapsed, other players who were once a part of this franchise have struggled in their new homes. Here're five examples.
1) Former LA Angels pitcher Tucker Davidson has had a miserable August with the Kansas City Royals
Tucker Davidson opened the season as a member of the Angels. He won a spot as the team's long reliever, and for the first month of the season pitched like he had earned it. He had a 2.40 ERA in April and was one bright spot of an up-and-down month.
After April, things really went downhill for the southpaw. Davidson had a 10.26 ERA from May 1 on, and only made 12 appearances in that span. He was rarely used and when Phil Nevin did call his number, he didn't pitch well for much of the season. This led to the Halos inevitably DFA'ing him just days before the deadline.
The Angels found a suitor for Davidson in the Kansas City Royals who acquired him in a trade for cash considerations. Davidson has worked primarily out of the bullpen, although he does have one start as an opener.
In his eight appearances with Kansas City, he's allowed seven runs (six earned) in 8.1 innings pitched. His 6.48 ERA as a Royal is slightly lower than his 6.54 mark he had with the Angels, but it's still a far cry from where any MLB pitcher should be. Davidson has done nothing to prove himself to his new team.