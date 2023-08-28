5 former Angels players having a miserable August
The Angels have had a miserable month of August but these former members of this organization have had struggles of their own.
2) Former LA Angels pitcher Noah Syndergaard has had a miserable month of August with the Cleveland Guardians
In the 2021 offseason, the Angels took a risk by signing Noah Syndergaard to a lucrative one-year deal. Syndergaard had thrown just two innings since 2019, yet the Angels gave not only a lot of money, but sacrificed a compensatory pick to land the former all-star for just one year.
Syndergaard pitched decently well for the Angels in 2022, but with the team out of contention by the deadline, the Halos shipped him off to Philadelphia in the deal the got the Angels Mickey Moniak. Angels fans can be thankful for Syndergaard's service just for that fact.
The right-hander wound up signing another one-year deal to go to Los Angeles this past offseason, just this time he became a Dodger. Syndergaard opened the year as a member of the Dodgers' rotation, but had an ERA over 7.00 and found himself on the IL before he was traded to the Guardians at the trade deadline.
Syndergaard's tenure with Cleveland was short-lived. He got off to a good start with the Guardians as he delivered 5.1 innings with just one run allowed in his first start, but some struggles later on, particularly with keeping the ball in the yard, let to him being DFA'd. Syndergaard wound up having a 5.40 ERA with Cleveland including a 6.67 ERA in August.