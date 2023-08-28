5 former Angels players having a miserable August
The Angels have had a miserable month of August but these former members of this organization have had struggles of their own.
3) Former LA Angels first baseman Mike Ford has had a miserable month of August for the Seattle Mariners
Last season Jared Walsh was shut down on August 24 as he was set to undergo surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome. On August 25, the Angels promoted Mike Ford from AAA Salt Lake to fill in at first base primarily.
Ford got a majority of the starts for the Angels down the stretch with the team well out of contention and didn't do much, hitting three home runs in 91 at-bats with a .667 OPS. Ford then signed with the Mariners in free agency on a minor league deal.
Ford's offensive onslaught for the first couple of months of the season earned him a promotion to the majors, and the 31-year-old did not disappoint. Through his first two months in June and July he had an OPS of .842 thanks to 11 home runs in 126 at-bats. Unfortunately for him, the month of August has been a different story.
The Mariners have been red-hot in August, but Ford has been the opposite. In his 14 games this month (11 starts) he's slashing .184/.326/.368 with just two home runs and four RBI in 38 at-bats. Ford is still the primary DH against righties for now, but if he continues to struggle that could change.