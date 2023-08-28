5 former Angels players having a miserable August
The Angels have had a miserable month of August but these former members of this organization have had struggles of their own.
4) Former LA Angels pitcher Alex Cobb has had a miserable month of August for the San Francisco Giants
Despite things looking bleak for Alex Cobb following the 2020 season, the Angels brought the veteran right-hander in with a trade with the Orioles to try and fortify their rotation. Cobb pitched well in 2021, posting a 3.76 ERA in 18 starts with the Angels. The team then made a crucial mistake letting him go in free agency as he inked a two-year deal with the Giants.
Cobb was really good for the Giants last season, and had a 2.97 ERA through the month of July this season. Cobb made the all-star team for the first time, yet he's been a completely different pitcher in August.
Through his five starts this month, Cobb has posted a 6.84 ERA. He's allowed 20 runs in 26.1 innings of work. Through his first ten starts of the season, double the action, he allowed a total of 14 earned runs. Quite the contrast.
There's every reason to believe this month is just a rough one for Cobb unlike the others who have struggled, but it's still interesting to see an all-star have a month this bad.