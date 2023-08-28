5 former Angels players having a miserable August
The Angels have had a miserable month of August but these former members of this organization have had struggles of their own.
5) Former LA Angels pitcher Touki Toussaint has had a miserable month of August for the Chicago White Sox
The Angels acquired Touki Toussaint after the Braves DFA'd him in July of last season, and he served as a decent depth arm for the Halos. He made eight appearances for the Angels (two starts) and posted a 4.62 ERA in 25.1 innings pitched.
With the Angels needing room on their 40-man roster prior to the Rule-5 Draft, the team DFA'd Toussaint and let him go in free agency. Toussaint spent the first couple of months in the minors of the Guardians organization outside of one start he made with the MLB team, before being DFA'd in June.
The White Sox claimed Toussaint off of waivers, and he's been pitching for them ever since. The right-hander split time between the rotation and bullpen for his first eight appearances, and he pitched very well, posting a 3.50 ERA during that time.
With the White Sox selling at the trade deadline, Toussaint has been a permanent member of the rotation in August. Unfortunately, it's been a big struggle for him since that change happened. He has a 6.94 ERA in the month of August. That ERA is actually lower, considering the fact that he threw five scoreless frames against the A's in what will likely be his final start of the month.