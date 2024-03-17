5 former Angels players whose spring performances are leaving fans with regret
Angels fans looking for maximum pain should take a look at how some of their former players are doing this spring.
By Eric Cole
Jared Walsh
Jared Walsh started his professional career as an unassuming 39th round pick in the 2015 draft. By the 2020 season, Walsh had made it all the way to the big leagues, where he got some AL Rookie of the Year votes after posting a .971 OPS in 108 plate appearances. Unfortunately, a bout with thoracic outlet syndrome that required surgery in 2022, as well as problems with headaches and insomnia in 2023, derailed Walsh's ascent and LA ultimately designated him for assignment at the end of last season.
Walsh seems to have landed on his feet with the Texas Rangers on a minor league deal. So far this spring, he has put up a 1.048 OPS with a couple homers in 11 games. With Nathaniel Lowe dealing with an oblique injury, there is a strong chance that Texas will carry Walsh on their Opening Day roster to play first base for him while he is out. We wish nothing but the best for Jared given what he has been through.
Keynan Middleton
A lot of people don't remember that Keynan Middleton started his career with the Angels. He was their third-round pick in the 2013 draft and eventually made his big league debut in 2017. His first three seasons in the Angels' bullpen went pretty well, except for a pesky Tommy John surgery in 2018 that cost him a bunch of time. By the end of the 2020 season, Middleton was out of a job and was forced to take the journeyman approach, as he played for the Mariners and Diamondbacks before finding himself with the White Sox and Yankees (the latter acquiring him at the trade deadline) last year.
Middleton has a new team once again in 2024, as he signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals this offseason. So far, he is making St. Louis look smart for getting that deal done, as he has yet to give up an earned run this spring. Given his performance last year and how this spring is starting, LA has to be kicking themselves for letting Middleton go for nothing.