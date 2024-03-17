5 former Angels players whose spring performances are leaving fans with regret
Angels fans looking for maximum pain should take a look at how some of their former players are doing this spring.
By Eric Cole
Shohei Ohtani
Alright, it is time to rip the bandaid off here. Angels fans are well aware of what Shohei Ohtani can do on the field -- which is pretty much anything, at this point. He joined the Angels as two-way curiosity with massive upside, and once he was healed up from his first arm surgery, he established himself as a once-in-a-generation talent with the ability to dominate on the mound and at the plate. When he left in free agency this offseason, it was the gut punch to end all gut punches for Angels fans.
Now with the Dodgers, Ohtani is picking up at the plate right where he left off while his arm recovers from his second elbow surgery. In Ohtani's eight games this spring, he is slashing .500/.577/.909 with four extra-base hits, including a pair of homers. If you excuse us, we are going to go cry in a corner somewhere now.
Raisel Iglesias
When the Angels signed Raisel Iglesias to a four-year, $58 million deal before the 2022 season, he was considered to be one of the best closers in baseball and was set to be the anchor of the Angels' bullpen. However, after the Angels fell out of contention once again and Iglesias wasn't having the best 2022 season, general manager Perry Minasian opted save some money and ultimately decided to trade him to the Braves.
Iglesias' 2024 spring numbers aren't all that great, but that doesn't even matter, as adding Iglesias almost immediately made the Braves' bullpen one of the deepest and most formidable bullpens in baseball. Coming off a season where he posted a 2.75 ERA in 58 appearances, which is right in line with what he always does, Angels fans can probably expect him to do so again in 2024 to rub even more salt in their wounds.