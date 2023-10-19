5 former Angels players whose playoff hopes are still alive
The Los Angeles Angels are once again missing out on the MLB postseason party, as they failed to make the playoffs for the ninth straight year. With Shohei Ohtani potentially leaving this offseason, it could be a lot longer until we see this team back playing meaningful October baseball.
While the Angels missed out on the postseason, they still have several of their former players succeeding on other teams who have made it to the League Championship series.
1) Brandon Marsh, Philadelphia Phillies
Brandon Marsh is easily the most impactful player on this list. Marsh underperforming with the Angels led to the trade that landed them Logan O'Hoppe at the 2022 trade deadline. O'Hoppe has been awesome with the Angels when healthy and looks like their catcher of the future, but Marsh has caught fire in Philadelphia.
Marsh swung a hot bat for the Phillies in the second half of last season which helped them win the National League pennant, and now they are just two wins away from winning another Pennant with Marsh once again playing a key role.
The young outfielder slashed .277/.372/.458 with 12 home runs and 60 RBI in 133 games for the Phillies this season. He played solid defense in the outfield as always, and has settled in quite nicely as Philadelphia's starting left fielder against right-handed pitching.
After a quiet beginning to his postseason, Marsh has seven hits in his last 14 at-bats including a home run and two doubles in his last four games, helping the Phillies go 4-0 in that span. The trade still has worked out quite nicely for the Angels, but this version of Marsh would've been nice to have in Anaheim.