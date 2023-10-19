5 former Angels players whose playoff hopes are still alive
5) Chris Stratton
The first four names on this list are pretty memorable for Angels fans, but Chris Stratton's tenure in Anaheim was the most irrelevant by far. He was acquired in a trade with the Giants right before Opening Day of the 2019 season and was plugged into the rotation. Things did not go well for him as he posted a 7.04 ERA in five starts before being moved to the bullpen where he'd pitch even worse.
Overall, Stratton had an 8.59 ERA in seven appearances with the Angels before being DFA'd and eventually traded to the Pirates for cash considerations. It was with Pittsburgh where Stratton would eventually find a home in the bullpen.
The right-hander was a mainstay in Pittsburgh's bullpen from 2019-2022 before the Pirates shipped him off to St. Louis at the 2022 trade deadline. He pitched well for the Cardinals in 2022, helping them win the NL Central. He was off to a decent start this season before being traded again, this time to the Texas Rangers in the deal that also sent Jordan Montgomery to Texas.
Montgomery has, of course, been the big impactful piece in that trade, but Stratton was very useful as well. He had a 3.41 ERA in 22 appearances for the Rangers this season, but his struggles in September led to him having a reduced role in October. He's made just one appearance in the postseason and it did not go well.