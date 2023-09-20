5 free agent starting pitchers the Angels should stay far away from this offseason
There are better options for the Angels to look at in free agency
The LA Angels should stay far away from Hyun Jin Ryu this offseason
Another pitcher who has had trouble staying healthy is Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu. When healthy, Ryu has been a really solid starting pitcher throughout his MLB career. The problem is that only three of his ten MLB seasons have seen him pitch from start to finish and remain healthy.
Ryu has pitched well in his nine starts this season backed up by his 2.62 ERA, but nine starts in mid-September is not where any starting pitcher wants to be. This comes after he made six starts all of last season.
Ryu has managed to remain an effective pitcher even with a decrease in velocity. He forces weak contact and doesn't walk many, which are two great traits to have especially when he doesn't strike out many either.
The makings of Ryu still succeeding next season are there even with reduced velocity, but again, the question of how many starts he'd made as a pitcher with durability concerns entering his age-37 season is a valid one to ask. Great pitcher, don't think it's the right fit.