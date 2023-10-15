5 free agents Perry Minasian must convince Arte Moreno to avoid this offseason
Let baseball guys do their jobs, Arte.
2) Matt Chapman
If Shohei Ohtani leaves, there's a good chance the Angels try and do something unorthodox for the DH spot. They could try and place one of their older injury prone stars at DH and add someone else to fill in for them in the field.
Something the Angels could, but absolutely should not do is sign Matt Chapman to play third base and DH Anthony Rendon. There're two reasons why the team would do this. First, Rendon hasn't played in more than 58 games in any of his four seasons with the Angels. That's obviously a major problem that isn't worth diving into. Second, Rendon's defense, particularly in 2023, has left a lot to be desired. He committed eight errors in just 43 games played this past season.
By signing Chapman, the Angels would be adding an obvious power bat who is otherworldly defensively at third base. The problem is he's coming off an abysmal year with the Blue Jays and would also be bringing a ton of strikeouts to a lineup that should be more contact oriented.
Chapman got off to a raging-hot start in 2023 but struggled mightily in the latter half of the season, ending it with a .755 OPS and 17 home runs. I definitely expect Chapman to be better offensively in 2024, but with this free agency market being rather weak, particularly at third base, there's a good chance he'll get more money somewhere than he's actually worth. DH'ing Rendon isn't the worst idea in the world, but bringing Chapman in on a large contract wouldn't make this team much better than they already are.