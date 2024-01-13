5 future free agents the Angels could be saving their money for
The Los Angeles Angels could be choosing to not spend money this offseason with these future free agents in mind.
1) Pete Alonso
Pete Alonso is not as clean of a fit as the other four free agents. The Angels have clear rotation needs, and could also use another outfielder. At first base, however, they seem pretty set with Nolan Schanuel. Sure, they could sign Pete Alonso to DH, but that's highly unlikely. Still, if Alonso becomes available, the Angels will be interested. He's the kind of player Arte Moreno would love to spend a ton of money on.
Alonso is the kind of hitter who plays every day and puts butts in seats thanks to his enormous power. He's hit at least 37 home runs in every full season he's played in, including hitting 46 in 2023. He's done that while playing at pitcher-friendly Citi Field, too.
Why the Mets would let this guy walk is anyone's best guess, but they have reportedly not made Alonso an extension offer. If the Mets decide they don't want to keep him around and he's available for any team to sign, why shouldn't the Angels go out and try to get him? He can fit in nicely in the middle of the order and just hit home run after home run in an Angels uniform.
Alonso being a first baseman could easily be the cheapest option on this list of stars. He's the kind of difference-making bat the Angels need in light of Shohei Ohtani's departure. Is it likely? Probably not. Are any of these players likely to come to Anaheim? That's really hard to predict. However, it's certainly not impossible. The Angels likely won't outbid Steve Cohen for him, but there's a chance Cohen doesn't even want Alonso long-term based on the lack of interest in offering an extension.