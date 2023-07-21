5 Giants players the Angels should demand in a Shohei Ohtani trade
5) Giants A+ P/DH Reggie Crawford
This one might be more for fun, but if the Angels do trade Shohei Ohtani to the Giants, you might as well ask for their two-way player in return, right? Reggie Crawford was the Giants first round pick last season and would be a fun addition to this Angels farm system.
The 22-year-old is the eighth-ranked prospect in San Francisco's system and has done some pitching and some hitting this season. He's pitched more than he's hit so I assume that'll be where he ends up down the line, but this addition is really just about fun.
Crawford has a 4.15 ERA in nine starts and 13 innings pitched playing for A San Jose and A+ Eugene this season. Offensively he has just 16 at-bats this season with four hits but one of those hits left the ballpark. Crawford's future is pitching, but if he were to hit, he's a guy who provides some pop with the ability to play first base.
Crawford hasn't thrown many innings in his professional career and hasn't hit much either, but the raw potential is there for him to be something. He's more of a Wild Card than the other four top-100 guys, but he's a fun addition. He could be that final piece that gets a deal done.