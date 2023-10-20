5 important Angels roster questions that need to be answered after disappointing season
Hopefully Perry Minasian has the right answers to these questions
3) Do the Angels trust Mickey Moniak to play every day?
The Adell dilemma leads into this next question. Do the Angels trust Mickey Moniak to play every day? That answer is a bit complicated.
The Angels know Moniak factors into the equation against righties, because he's simply too good not to. He had an .866 OPS against right-handers this past season, making him practically an all-star against them. That's all fine and well, but his .548 OPS against lefties is very hard to rationalize.
Do the Angels trust Moniak enough to run him out there against lefties and hope he improves? They presumably don't want him to be limited to being just a platoon option for his entire career, but they also don't want to weaken their lineup against lefties. This all goes back to what their priority is. If the team is able to keep Shohei, the chances of Moniak getting many reps against lefties are slim. If they don't and are fine rebuilding, there's no reason not to give him the chance to see if he can hit lefties.