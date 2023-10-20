5 important Angels roster questions that need to be answered after disappointing season
Hopefully Perry Minasian has the right answers to these questions
4) Is Luis Rengifo a starter?
Luis Rengifo had himself a rollercoaster of a 2023 season. He was absolutely brutal in the first half to the point where many fans (myself included) wanted him gone. He was getting fairly consistent at-bats and was providing nothing offensively or defensively. All of a sudden, the second half came and Rengifo was a different player.
In the second half of the season, Rengifo slashed .318/.374/.587 with 11 home runs and 29 RBI in 50 appearances. 50 games is not a super small sample, and Rengifo was among the best hitters in the game in that time. It would've been nice to see him finish out his season and potentially improve even more on those numbers, but he got bitten by the same injury bug that virtually everyone on this team did.
If the Angels decide Rengifo can play every day, where does he fit in? He's primarily an infielder, but the four spots are taken by Nolan Schanuel, Brandon Drury, Zach Neto, and Anthony Rendon. Of course, the Angels can't rely on Anthony Rendon to stay healthy or productive, but as long as he is healthy he's the third baseman.
The outfield is full as well with Ward, Trout. Moniak, and Adell there. Rengifo could DH or play the field while someone else DH's if Ohtani leaves, but then that means the Angels aren't making any upgrades to a lineup that finished in the middle of the pack in scoring even with Ohtani putting up historic numbers.
Rengifo deserves the chance to build off his absurdly good second half, but where does he even fit? That's another question Perry has to have the answer to.