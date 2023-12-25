5 items Angels fans should have on their Christmas wish list
Angels fans hope at least some of their wishes come true this Christmas.
It's been a rough holiday season for Los Angeles Angels fans, as they have watched Shohei Ohtani (and everybody else) sign with the Dodgers and their team do virtually nothing in response. It looks like the Angels don't have a plan.
This Christmas Day might not see the Angels unwrap any fun presents, but they still have Christmas wishes that might just come true in the not-too-distant future. Free agency is far from over, and with Yoshinobu Yamamoto finally off the board, free agents should begin signing very soon.
For the Angels, they shouldn't only be dreaming about free agents coming to Anaheim. There are wishes this organization should have that involve the players who are already here. Let's rank these five Angels Christmas wishes we'd like to see come true.
5) Angels sign a back-end reliever
The only area the Angels have addressed with MLB contracts this offseason has been their bullpen as they've signed Adam Kolarek, Luis Garcia, and Adam Cimber to one-year contracts. All three of these pitchers have been good in the past, but they're all coming off down to bad years, are all older, and are all going to fit in middle relief.
Trying to find bargains makes sense, but the Angels also need to open the purse strings a bit and find at least one reliever they can realistically expect to pair with Carlos Estevez late in games and lock down some wins. As of now, that reliever has not signed with the Angels.
The best free agent reliever by far is Josh Hader. That'd be a very cool addition, but it doesn't even have to be him. Guys like Hector Neris, David Robertson, and even old friend Matt Moore would fit nicely pitching in the eighth or ninth inning. By signing one of them to go along with Estevez and pushing youngsters Ben Joyce and Jose Soriano to the middle innings, the Angels might actually have a good bullpen.