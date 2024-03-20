5 LA Angels hitters who are not helping themselves during spring training
Poor spring performances from these players could derail their bid for an Opening Day roster spot.
By Drew Koch
Jo Adell, Angels outfielder
Adell may be able to remain on the Angels Opening Day roster by the skin of his teeth. But with all things being equal, Jake Marisnick deserves a roster spot over Adell. Marisnick is hitting .353/.371/.647 and has three home runs this spring.
Adell, on the other hand, is hitting .216/.231/.432. Adell does have five extra-base hits this spring to go along with his five stolen bases, but he's also second on the team with 16 strikeouts during Cactus League play. Only Trout has more Ks, and the former MVP isn't fighting for a roster spot.
Adell is out of minor-league options, and that may well be enough to save his job for now. But his performance in the batters' box still leaves a lot to the imagination.
Miguel Sano, Angels DH
Sano helped his case by dropping a considerable amount of weight before entering spring training as a non-roster invitee. But Sano's bat has been somewhat absent since arriving in Tempe last month. Sano is hitting just .171/.310/.429.
Sano has drawn plenty of walks, suggesting he still has a good eye for the strike zone. But for a player whose major league career could be hanging in the balance, Sano's chances of breaking camp with the big league club are in doubt.
Sano has shown power with three round-trippers this spring, but 13 strikeouts in 17 games doesn't bode well for his chances of making the Angels Opening Day roster.