Angels players with minor-league options on the 40-man roster
Who is out of options?
By Drew Koch
Spring training is upon us, and that means that players will soon descend upon the Los Angeles Angels' complex in Tempe, Arizona looking for their chance to make the Opening Day roster. There are the obvious locks like Mike Trout, Reid Detmers, and Zach Neto, but several fringe players will be fighting for roster spots this spring.
When making these crucial roster decisions, Angels GM Perry Minasian will need evaluate players based on a variety of different factors, one of which is the number of minor-league options each player has remaining. Players have a limited number of options, and those who don't make the Opening Day roster could be optioned to the minor leagues.
Only one option can be used per season, but there's no limit to the number of times a player can be optioned throughout the year. However, if a player has no options remaining, he'll be subject to outright waivers, and could lose his spot within the organization. Which Angels players have minor-league options remaining? All stats are provided by FanGraphs.
LA Angels players with minor-league options on the 40-man roster
Which LA Angels players have 3 minor-league options remaining?
- Logan O'Hoppe, C
- Nolan Schanuel, 1B
- Kyren Paris, SS
- Sam Bachman, RHP
- Zach Neto, SS
- Reid Detmers, LHP
- Jack Kochanowicz, RHP
- Ben Joyce, RHP
Several key members of the Angels roster still have all three minor-league options remaining. While it can be debated that Logan O'Hoppe, Nolan Schanuel, and Zach Neto were all rushed to the major leagues, they all survived the season in the big leagues without being sent back to the minors.
Jack Kochanowicz was an interesting addition to the Angels 40-man roster earlier this offseason. One of the better pitching prospects in the Angels' farm system, the Halos preferred to add him to the roster rather than potentially lose the right-hander during the 2023 Rule 5 Draft.
Which LA Angels players have 2 minor-league options remaining?
- Chase Silseth, RHP
- Victor Mederos, RHP
- Jose Soriano, RHP
- Jordyn Adams, OF
- Zach Plesac, RHP
- Kenny Rosenberg, LHP
- Guillermo Zuñiga, RHP
Unsurprisingly, a large majority of pitchers crowd out this section of the list. With today's game marked by multiple starters and relievers being yo-yo'd between the big leagues and the minors routinely, it's no wonder that six of the seven players listed are pitchers.
Newcomers Zach Plesac and Guillermo Zuñiga are among the Angels players with two options remaining. Jordyn Adams is the lone position player to find his name among the group of hurlers, and the former first-round pick will be looking to break camp with the Halos this spring.
Which LA Angels players have 1 minor-league option remaining?
- Taylor Ward, OF
- Jimmy Herget, RHP
- Patrick Sandoval, LHP
- Michael Stefanic, IF
- Griffin Canning, RHP
- David Daniel, RHP
- Andrew Wantz, RHP
David Daniel, who spent part of the offseason in the Arizona Fall League, has one minor-league option remaining and will be looking to secure a place on the Angels' Opening Day roster this spring. Fellow relievers Andrew Wantz and Jimmy Herget are among the group as well.
Taylor Ward feels like a safe bet to remain in the big leagues, so don't look for Los Angeles to option their starting outfielder back to the minors prior to the start of the 2024 season. Starters Griffin Canning and Patrick Sandoval have one minor-league option remaining as well.
Which LA Angels players have no minor-league options remaining?
- Mike Trout, OF
- Brandon Drury, IF
- Matt Moore, LHP
- Robert Stephenson, RHP
- Luis Garcia, RHP
- Aaron Hicks, OF
- Tyler Anderson, LHP
- Jose Suarez, LHP
- Carlos Esteves, RHP
- Luis Rengifo, IF
- Adam Cimber, RHP
- Jose Cisnero, RHP
- Jose Quijada, LHP
- Anthony Rendon, 3B
- Micky Moniak, OF
- Matt Thaiss, C
- Jo Adell, OF
The list of players who have no minor-league options remaining is rather long, but this really only affects a handful of the players listed. After all, the Los Angeles Angels are not going to DFA Anthony Rendon, even if they'd like to.
The biggest name is obviously Jo Adell. It's put up or shut up time for the former first-round draft pick. Luis Rengifo is out of minor-league options, as are Jose Suarez and Jose Quijada. The Angels front office may have to make some tough decisions as spring training unfolds.