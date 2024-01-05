Latest Angels rumors could lead to a Jo Adell trade
Could these latest Angels rumors be what gets the team to trade Jo Adell?
The Los Angeles Angels have been relatively inactive when it comes to making moves this offseason. Sure, they signed three relievers and Zach Plesac to cheap one-year deals, but that doesn't change much. The Angels have not really improved at all, which is not great after losing the best player in the game.
Fortunately there's still plenty of time for Perry Minasian to get stuff done, and the latest Angels rumors have him doing just that.
Our very own Robert Murray of FanSided wrote about what he's hearing when it comes to the Angels, and what he said might be a bit surprising. It could lead up to a trade of Jo Adell that a large portion of Angels fans have been waiting for.
If the Angels sign an outfielder could that be what gets them to trade Jo Adell?
"The Angels have discussed free-agent outfielders Michael A. Taylor and Adam Duvall, as well as Kevin Kiermaier and Harrison Bader before they agreed to one-year deals elsewhere, sources say.- Robert Murray - FanSided
Among the other areas that the Angels have explored, sources say, include the rotation and bullpen. They are in agreement on a one-year, major-league contract with right-hander Zach Plesac, whose physical will take place on Friday."
The Angels appear to be very interested in finding outfield upgrades according to Murray. This comes as a bit of a surprise considering the outfield looks pretty decent on paper and they have other bigger needs, but it does make some sense as well, considering players like Mickey Moniak and Jo Adell are pretty unproven.
The Angels are rumored to be among the teams interested in veterans Michael A. Taylor and Adam Duvall. Taylor would be a major upgrade defensively, as the former Gold Glove winner is one of the best defenders in the game. Whether he'd be the addition that moves Mike Trout to a corner spot remains to be seen, but that'd be an interesting storyline to follow.
The other outfielder the Angels are interested in is Adam Duvall who doesn't offer as much defensive value as Taylor, but would provide a major boost to the lineup. This past season he hit 21 home runs in just 92 games. He's a streaky hitter, but when he gets going he's hard to stop.
Both Duvall and Taylor make sense as additions to the Angels outfield, but they obviously can't be the biggest move. The team needs more depth position player-wise, and needs high-end arms to help their rotation and bullpen.
If they were to add Duvall or Taylor, the question then becomes if the Angels will trade one of their outfielders. One of them would join Trout, Moniak, Taylor Ward, and Adell. They won't need five outfielders, and since they can't send Adell down, it's very possible he gets onto the chopping block with an outfielder addition. Signing one of them and trading Adell in a deal for a pitcher is something Angels fans might get behind.