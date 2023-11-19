5 most disappointing Angels free agent signings of the last 5 years
Hopefully the Angels find a way to sign productive players this offseason.
4) Ryan Tepera
While the rotation has been a major problem for years, the bullpen hasn't been much better. The Angels have failed to develop much reliever talent internally and Perry Minasian looked to bring some talent from outside of the organization.
Tepera had been a quality reliever throughout his seven-year career and was coming off a strong year in 2021. The right-hander spent time with both Chicago teams and wound up posting a 2.79 ERA in 65 appearances. He seemed like a perfectly capable set-up man for the Angels on fairly reasonable money. The Angels gave him a two-year deal worth $14 million.
His first year in Anaheim wasn't all too bad. He had some rocky moments and saw his strikeout numbers plummet, but he was mostly fine in middle relief. His 2023 season was a completely different story. The now 36-year-old made just ten appearances for the Angels this season. He missed time due to injury, and was DFA'd in mid-May.
Tepera failing to finish two seasons after coming to Anaheim with a large track record of being successful was certainly disappointing. At least the Angels cut bait before things truly got out of hand with him.