5 most disappointing Angels free agent signings of the last 5 years
Hopefully the Angels find a way to sign productive players this offseason.
3) Tyler Anderson
The 2022 season was a rare time when the Angels actually got solid production out of their starters. The team ranked sixth in the majors in starting pitching ERA, and were only destined to improve with Griffin Canning set to return after a year missed due to injury. Despite their success, the Angels still needed one more arm to fortify the rotation further. The Halos settled on Tyler Anderson very early on.
The southpaw was nothing more than a back-end starter in his career before joining the Dodgers in 2022. In his lone season with the Dodgers, Anderson was an all-star and one of the best pitchers in the National League. The Angels did not expect him to replicate that season based on his three-year contract worth just $39 million, but they did expect him to be a consistent cog in the rotation. He was anything but.
Anderson's first season with the Angels was nothing short of disastrous. He had a 5.43 ERA in 27 starts for the Angels this past season. The only positive from Anderson is he was able to stay mostly healthy.
There are two more years left on Anderson's deal which is obviously not ideal, but also gives him a chance to prove he was deserving of at least some of the contract. For now, the signing is extremely disappointing.