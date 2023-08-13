5 players traded at this year's deadline for the Angels to target in the offseason via free agency
These 5 players moved at the trade deadline should be guys the Angels target in the offseason
A majority of the moves made at the trade deadline involve players who are on expiring contracts. The reasoning behind this is for teams who are out of contention to get something for players who are about to hit free agency instead of risking losing them for nothing. The Los Angeles Angels found themselves very interested in expiring contracts.
The biggest trade the Angels made on deadline day involved two players on expiring deals in Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez. In fact, every player the Angels acquired is set to hit free agency at the end of the year. The prices were definitely lower for those players, and with the Angels only having Shohei Ohtani through the end of this year, it made some sense for the Angels to just look for players who can help right now.
While I fully expect the Angels to look into re-signing guys like Giolito and Lopez in free agency, there're other players who were moved at the trade deadline on expiring deals that the Angels should look into signing.
1) LA Angels free agent target who was traded at the deadline: David Robertson
David Robertson was arguably the best reliever moved at the deadline this year as he went from the Mets to the Marlins in a move that could only be viewed as ironic. The Mets, a team expected to win a whole bunch of games this year sold to a division rival that wasn't expected to be anywhere near postseason contention.
Robertson has taken over as the Marlins closer and has had a couple of rough outings, but he's converted three of his four save opportunities thus far.
The 38-year-old signed a one-year deal to join the Mets this past offseason, so he'll be set to hit free agency once again. The Angels have a chance to get one of the game's best relievers with loads of postseason experience likely on a one-year deal once again due to his age.
If Robertson were to consider coming to Anaheim, the Angels should be all over it. Worst case scenario, if the team doesn't compete, they can flip him at the deadline for a third straight year in exchange for a nice prospect or two.